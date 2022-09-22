I’m looking at the team Ghana will build for World Cup – Agyemang Badu ahead of Brazil clash

Sports News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says he is looking at the team Ghana will build for the upcoming World Cup.



Ghana will take on the five-time world champions in an international friendly as part of preparations for the World Cup in Qatar.



According to Agyemang Badu who plies his trade for Great Olympics, playing Brazil is only an opportunity for the Black Stars players to have a fair idea of what opponents to expect at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



"It’s a good confidence for the players, playing with these quality players and to know the World Cup coming,"



"Most of our players are new, so this is good to test the waters. Whatever the score line would be, I’m not looking at it, I’m looking at the kind of team we are building for the World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana will play Brazil in a friendly match on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at the Le Harve in France.



The game has been scheduled to kick off at 18:30GMT.