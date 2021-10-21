I’m inspired by Ghanaians - CAF president Patrice Motsepe

Sports News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The President of CAF, Dr. Patrice Motsepe has disclosed that he is inspired by the character of Ghanaians.



The president of the football governing body of the African continent has arrived in Ghana for a two-day working visit to attend the ongoing Youth Summit.



Speaking at the event today, Dr. Motsepe says he is honoured to be in Ghana.



“I feel honored to be in Ghana to participate in this Youth summit and also to meet the football community. I feel very proud of Ghana and your achievements as a country,” the CAF President stressed today.



Dr. Patrice Motsepe added, "It’s good to help the Youth and so I am glad to be here to share ideas with the Youth and also to meet the President of the Republic of Ghana and other top officials"



"You inspire me and all of us. Ghanaians do so well all over the world, my favourite professor back in school was a Ghanaian - Philip Amoah and he was such a brilliant man. Ghanaians work hard, and study hard and have integrity.”



Whiles in Ghana, Dr. Patrice Motsepe is expected to hold a meeting with the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, as well as the leadership of the football community.



