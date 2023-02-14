I’m impressed with progress of work at Ho Youth Resource Centre – Sports Minister

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, in collaboration with other agencies, has pledged its commitment to ensuring that the multipurpose Youth Resource Center in Ho, the Volta regional capital, which is expected to be used as the host ground for the country’s 66th Independence Day Parade, will be ready for the event.



The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, made this remark at his maiden inspection tour of ongoing construction works on the facility in Ho.



The inspection tour forms part of the Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif’s nationwide tour to inspect ongoing construction works on all ten Resource Centres being built across the country.



At the time of his visit to the facility, there was ongoing construction work.



Contractors working on the facility Wilkado Construction say over 85 percent of construction works have been completed and assured that the facility will be ready to host the country’s 66th independence day parade which will be hosted by the region in the Ho Municipality.



The aesthetic beauty of the facility is gradually shaping up as ongoing construction works are progressing steadily and have reached significant levels.



The announcement of the decision by President Akufo-Addo to make the Volta Regional Capital of Ho host Ghana’s 66th Independence Day celebration led to the resumption of construction works on the multi-purpose Youth Resource Center project near the regional capital, which was expected to be completed in February 2019 after the sod was cut for works to begin in March 2018.







After the tour, the minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, said it is the commitment of President Akufo-Addo to ensure that the country is provided with enough sporting infrastructure to help develop the sector.



He was happy with the level of work at the facility and pledged the commitment of the ministry to ensure that the place is ready and in good shape to host the event.



“We are on a tour of all our sports facilities that his excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has invested heavily to ensure that we have sports infrastructure cut across the whole country. I am excited and happy with the progress of the work. As you are all aware, the Independence Day parade will be taking place here, and we are grateful to the President for choosing our facility in the Volta region to host the event,” he added.



“We are putting in efforts in collaboration with other agencies to ensure that the place is ready for the celebrations and as you can see, contractors are on site working vigorously to ensure that we meet the deadlines,” he assured.



The Minister’s next regional inspection tour will take him to the Eastern region. He is being accompanied by officials of the National Youth Authority.



