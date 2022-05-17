I'm here to help Liberty Professionals anytime they need me - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Liberty Professionals and Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has availed himself to his boyhood club.



The Dansoman based side was relegated in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season after a woeful run of form.



Liberty Professionals now play in the Division One League zone 3 and are primed to make a swift return as they lie second.



After 25 matches, the scientific soccer lads have 53 points and lie second on the league table same as league leaders Tema Youth with 52 points.



Asamoah Gyan speaking in an interview says he hopes to see the once upon a time Black Stars conveyor belt back to where they belong to.



“I have been there before, right now I am a Ghanaian and of course a patriotic citizen, I am here to help. So anytime they need my services, why not I can use my experience to help the young ones”



Liberty Professionals are battling it out with Tema Youth in Zone 3 in the promotion of the Division One League.