I’m grateful for your impact on my progress; I will miss you - Danlad Ibrahim mourns father

Sports News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana shot-stopper, Danlad Ibrahim is mourning the demise of his father following his passing.



The father of the Asante Kotoko goalkeeper joined his ancestors on Friday, October 7, 2022.



Taking to his Facebook page to confirm the news, Danlad Ibrahim says he will miss his father.



According to him, he will forever be grateful for the impact his father made in his life.



“Lost my father this morning but am grateful for his impact on my progress. I will miss him ???????? yet that is how God structured the world.



“We all have a place to go,” the player posted on Facebook.



In a short statement from Asante Kotoko, the club has extended its condolences to Danlad Ibrahim and his family.



“Asante Kotoko is saddened by the passing of Ibrahim Danlad’s father which occurred on Friday morning.



“Our condolences to the entire family,” a club statement posted on Twitter said.