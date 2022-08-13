I’m going to enjoy my moment with Black Stars - Inaki Williams

Sports News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Ghana’s new player Inaki Williams has disclosed that he will enjoy playing for his roots and give off his best when he makes an appearance for the national team.



The Athletic Bilbao star in July was part of 5 other players who switched nationalities to play for Ghana’s national team.



The 28-year-old attacker revealed that he had always wished for an opportunity to travel with the national team and would appreciate spending time giving back to his country



Inaki Williams who is in Ghana’s plans for the 2022 World Cup also said he looks forward to playing in the AFCON.



“Good players travel with their national team. I am 28 years old and this opportunity was not going to be given to me anymore,” Inaki Williams said as quoted by Marca.



“I’m going to enjoy the moment, enjoy my roots and give back to Ghana for the opportunity it has given me.



“We appreciated that the next African Cups were played in the summer. I will represent the country of my parents, where I feel very loved,” he added.





