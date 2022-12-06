I'm for Chris Hughton - Oppong Asamoah declares support for Ghana coaching job

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022
Former Deputy Sports Minister, Vincent Oppong Asamoah is backing former Newcastle manager, Chris Hughton to replace Otto Addo as Black Stars coach.
The Black Stars coaching job is currently vacant following the resignation of Otto Addo on Friday, December 2, after Ghana's elimination from the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Several names have come up after Otto Addo's announcement with Christ Hughton, Hugo Broos, and George Boateng reportedly leading the race on social media.
Vincent Oppong Asamoah has called on the GFA to appoint someone within the current technical team because of continuity.
"If Otto Addo is gone, I still believe they should appoint someone from the existing technical team to handle the team. If the technical advisor(Chris Hughton) is ready, I’m all for him," he said on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.
Otto Addo supervised 12 games as the head coach of the Black Stars in his nine-month stint with the Black Stars.
He won three out of the 12 games, lost five, and drew the remaining four matches which include the doubleheader against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
