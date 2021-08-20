I’m focused on AFCON and not bonuses - CK Akonnor

Sports News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Head coach of the Black Stars, Charles Akonnor has revealed he has his sights set on the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament and not issues surrounding salaries and bonuses.



There have been conflicting reports within local media suggesting he has been paid his arrears whilst others sought to suggest the coach was owed allowances.



CK Akonnor, However, during a media engagement on Zoom, stressed he’s not focused on the monetary issues surrounding him but his focus is on the team and its preparations towards the 2021 AFCON.



“My focus is on how we play. The plan is in place for the Ghana FA and the Ministry to settle everything and I think there wouldn’t be any case when it comes to the tournament,” the coach said.



Coach CK Akonnor is expected to guide Ghana to commence the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.



The Black Stars will take on Ethiopia in Ghana before travelling to South Africa to take on the Bafana Bafana.