'I’m fasting and it's not easy': Mohammed Salisu explains recent slump in form

Sports News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu insists his recent dip in form the last eight weeks is only a blip and has vowed to regain his former self.



Salisu received a lot of stick when he scored an own goal in last week's 2-2 draw at Brighton in the English Premier League.



His talent is not in doubt as the 23-year-old still leads the charts for interceptions (74) across the division but versatile centre back must reinvent himself.



''For me, in football mistakes come. When it comes, you have to stay positive and try to believe in yourself,'' Salisu told the Daily Echo.



''Try to sit down and see what’s not right so you can make it better. I had a couple of bad games, I will say.



''But I’m still working hard to get back to my best.



''I’m doing Ramadan and it’s not easy. It’s very hard at the same time playing games, I think it’s a little bit affected me. But I’m still working hard and I will get back strong.''