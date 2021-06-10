I’m expecting something high – Prince Obeng Ampem after signing for HNK Rijeka

Sports News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Prince Obeng Ampem has said that he is expecting something great at the new club HNK Rijeka.



The 23-year-old completed a move to HNK Rijeka from HNK Sibenik in the Croatian top-flight after the expiration of his contract.



He signed a three-year deal with an option to extend for another year and has been presented to the Rijeka public.



Ampem scored four goals and provided three assists for Sibenik last season in the Croatian league.



Speaking after his unveiling, he said “To be honest, I must say Rijeka is a nice city and the club is very good as well. I checked a few kinds of stuff on the internet and is really good, really good to the top there.”



Asked about his expectations, he said, “I must say Rijeka is one of the big clubs in Croatia, I mean the expectation are very high comparing to Sibenik last season so, hopefully, I am expecting something very high and I know Rijeka is a big club so things will move as I’m thinking.”



Rijeka finished at the 3rd position at the end of the 2020/2021 campaign to secure a spot for the UEFA Conference League qualifications.