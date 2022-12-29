I’m excited – Gideon Kodua after signing first professional contract with West Ham

Sports News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Gideon Kodua has reacted after signing his first professional contract with West Ham United.



The talented winger on Wednesday, on December 28, officially inked his first professional deal with the English Premier League club.



Speaking to the media team of West Ham United after the deal was sealed, Gideon Koadu expressed his delight insisting that it is a proud moment for him.



“I’m excited and proud to sign my first professional deal with West Ham United, and I’m really eager to see what the future holds for me now,” the 18-year-old said as quoted on the website of the club.



The talented attacker added, “My time with West Ham United has gone amazing so far and I think, in a way, I’ve shocked myself. But also, in a way, I’ve proven to myself that if I work hard then anything is possible. I’ve kept my head down and worked hard with the coaches here, and I’m proud of what I’ve achieved so far.”



After inking the professional deal, Gideon Kodua has now set sight on working harder to merit chances to play for the first team in the English Premier League.



