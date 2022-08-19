I'm elated to have scored my debut goal - Simba SC forward Augustine Okrah

Sports News of Friday, 19 August 2022
Source: footballghana.com
Ghana forward Augustine Okrah has expressed his excitement after scoring a debut goal for Simba SC in their 3-0 win over Geita Gold in the Tanzanian Premier League.
Okrah scored with a fantastic effort in the 36th minute to give his team the lead in an entertaining game.
Thanks to additional goals from Moses Phiri and Clatous Chama, Simba SC cruised to a delightful 3-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.
"It always feel good to announce your presence. I'm elated to have scored my debut goal and also win a penalty in my first-ever Premier League game for @SimbaSCTanzania in Tanzania," he posted on his twitter page.
"I'm hoping for more through Christ who strengthens man."
