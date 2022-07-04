I’m delighted to be back to Chelsea training after my injury – Callum Hudson-Odoi

Sports News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana target, Callum Hudson-Odoi says he is elated to be back to training with his Chelsea teammates after recovering from the injury that saw him miss a number of matches last season.



Over the weekend, the talented youngster was one of a number of Chelsea players that started pre-season with manager Thomas Tuchel and his technical team members.



Speaking after the first pre-season training session, Callum Hudson-Odoi says the feeling after hitting the grass is amazing.



“It was an amazing feeling. I’ve been working as hard as possible to come back to train with the team and play games.



“It’s been frustrating to be out and watching everyone train, play games, and enjoy themselves, so I’m delighted to be back,” Hudson-Odoi told the media team of Chelsea.



The 21-year-old added, “For myself, I wanted to push myself to the max every time whether it’s on the pitch or off the pitch, trying to give my max.



“We did a lot of gym work off the pitch to get a bit bigger and stronger, to try to be more muscular. But at the same time, on the pitch it’s been working hard doing individual sessions.



“It feels great to be back, it’s amazing.”



The youngster will hope to impress in pre-season to have the chance to audition for a starting eleven place for the 2022/23 football season.



