I'm convinced that we will qualify - Hearts of Oak's Isaac Mensah

Sports News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: phobianews.com

Isaac Mensah says Hearts are not worried about being eliminated from the CAF Champions League despite winning the first leg by 1-0.



The Ghanaian champions pulled off arguably one of their biggest performances in recent months to best Wydad Athletic Club on Sunday.



Isaac Mensah scored the only goal of the game as the Phobians missed the opportunity to record a heavy scoreline against the Casablanca-based side.



WAC welcomes their Ghanaian opponents to Casablanca in the return leg this weekend, and their forward is confident that the visitors can progress to the group stage of the competition.



“We're not worried about exiting the Champions League,” said Mensah



“It's the most difficult competition there is on the continent. I'm impatient to play the return leg at Stade Mohammed V.



“I'm convinced that we will qualify".



Isaac Mensah and his teammates are tasked with sending the Phobians to the group stage of the competition- a feat they last achieved in 2014.