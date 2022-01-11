‘I’m confident Ghana will qualify from the group’ – Andre Ayew to Ghanaians

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana lost 1-0 to Morocco



Black Stars captain is confident his side will go to the next stage of the competition



Ghana's plays Gabon in their next game



Andre Dede Ayew, the captain of the Black Stars, has assured Ghanaians that the senior national team will qualify from the group stages in the ongoing 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Ghana started the tournament with a disappointing loss to their North African counterparts, Morocco, as they were beaten 1-0 via an 83rd-minute strike from Sofiane Boufal, which gave the Atlas Lions the three points.



Speaking after the game, Ayew admitted that the result was not what Ghanaians were expecting but he was confident that the Black Stars will make it past the group stages of the competition.



“It is a disappointing way to lose a game and concede a goal in the last five minutes but it is the first game. We need to look at our mistakes and do much more,” the Black Stars skipper said.



“We have two matches left and I am confident that we will qualify from the group. We believe in ourselves and we believe in what we can do,” he added.



Andre Ayew in his comments singled out Rennes player, Kamaldeen Sulemana, who played his first AFCON game for the senior national team, the Black Stars.



Ayew described his colleague as a great talent who has the qualities the team needs in order to progress to the next stage of the competition.

“He is a great talent and he has great quality and I believe he will help us a lot in the tournament,” he said.



He noted that he has not been feeling well for the past two days but he wanted to play for his country because he had been waiting for the past three years.



“I have not been feeling well for the past two days, I wanted to play, my colleagues wanted me on the pitch and I did everything because I have been waiting for this for three years now, we lost and I was unlucky to add a cut on my eye to it."



Ghana will play against Gabon on Friday, 14th January 2022 at 7 pm local time.



