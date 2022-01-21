I'm 'completely healthy’ - Aubameyang

Sports News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: bbc.com

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Gabon's all-time leading goalscorer with 29 goals in 71 caps



Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he is "completely healthy" after having medical checks on his heart.



The Gabon international, 32, was ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations after scans revealed "heart lesions" following a bout of Covid.



"Hi guys, I came back to London to do some additional checks," striker Aubameyang posted on Thursday alongside an image of himself at the gym.



"And I'm very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine."



Writing on Instagram, he added: "I'm completely healthy! Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I'm already back at it."



Aubameyang has not played for Arsenal since a disciplinary breach which saw him lose the captain's armband in December.