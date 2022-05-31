I'm better than all the goalkeepers in the Black Stars camp - Razak Brimah

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otto Addo names Ghana squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers



GFA confirm appointment of Otto Addo as Black Stars coach



Ghana to face Madagascar in 2023AFCON qualifiers



Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Brimah, has said he would do better than all four goalkeepers named in Ghana's squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



Brimah claims he had a better season and therefore his name should have been on the list.



Speaking on a Twitter space hosted by Kassapa FM, he said he would have started all upcoming Black Stars matches if he was included.



"With all due respect, I can do much better than them. I respect them a lot but in terms of quality? I should be part and I will play all the games with all due respect to my teammates and my colleague goalkeepers. Those who follow me at my club side and know me from my time at the Black Stars and also understand football know that I'm 100%(good). I'm not bragging but I know what I can do and those that know football, know 100%," he said.



Razak Brimah, in the Spanish third-tier league, played 18 matches for Linares Deportivo, keeping 8 clean sheets and conceding 28 goals.



Regarding the numbers of the four goalkeepers called for the qualifiers, Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept 8 clean sheets in 33 appearances, conceding 63 goals, Richard Ofori kept 9 clean sheets in 20 matches, conceding 8 goals, Jojo Wollacott kept 11 clean sheets in 39 matches, conceding 43 goals, while Abdul Nurudeen kept 4 clean sheets in 43 matches, conceding 40 goals.



In 2017, Razak Brimah used some unfortunate words on Ghanaians, using the 'F' word when he was criticised for his poor performance at the AFCON.



Despite apologising, the shot-stopper feels the national team handlers still hold his actions against him.



"The problem at the Black Stars is that we do not do the right thing and we always look for excuses. In football, there are no excuses. (But) It's like we are always waiting for something to happen to take advantage of it. Fine, it happened and I've apologised and I'm sure most Ghanaians I would say 80% or 90% have forgiven me. I'm playing my league and I'm doing my best. I was in top form and all that but the GFA or no one said anything," he added.



Head coach Otto Addo officially announced his 33-man squad on Thursday, May 26, 2022.



Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, at 19:00 GMT.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







