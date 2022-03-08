I'm back again - Kudus declares as Ghana prepare to face Nigeria

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kudus injured in Ghana game against South Africa



Kudus included in Ghana squad for AFCON



Kudus hits hat-trick for Ajax's junior side



Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has declared himself fit and ready for action for both his club and the national team.



The midfielder has been on the sidelines since sustaining an injury in Ghana’s game against South Africa on November 14, 2022.



The injury ruled him out of some Champions League matches as well as the Africa Cup of Nations where Ghana exited at the group phase.



After the long lay-off, Kudus has for the past few weeks been easing himself into action with minutes for the youth side of Ajax.



Kudus bagged a hat-trick for Jong Ajax as they thumped ADO Den Haag in the Erste Division on Monday, March 9, 2022.



In an interview after the game, Kudus said he was fully hit and now prepared for first team actions after more than four months out.



“It’s an injury with no rehab, no real treatment. I just had to wait for it to heal. I mean, I just crossed another challenge. I’m fully fit now and back again.”



Kudus’ return is good news for the Black Stars coach Otto Addo who is about firming up his squad for Ghana’s games against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



Kudus is viewed as one of the key players whose presence will enhance Ghana’s chances of beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



The Black Stars will play Nigeria on March 25 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before traveling to Abuja on March 29 for the return fixture.



Nigeria have already named their squad with some prominent players featuring. The likes of Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman and Wilfriend Ndidi have all made the squad for the crucial games.



The winner of the tie will pick of the five spots available for Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.