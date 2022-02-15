I’m always ready to play regardless of where the manager puts me – Hudson-Odoi

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi has stressed that he will always be ready and willing to give his best to the team regardless of where the manager deploys him.



The player who has played in a wing-back role a few times under Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was in action for his team over the weekend when the team defeated Palmeiras 2-1 to lift the FIFA Club World Cup title.



Speaking after the triumph, Hudson-Odoi stressed that he is committed to the Chelsea cause and would never have any problem when given different roles to play.



“I’m never a person to question or say something or judge what the manager’s decision is.



“At the end of the day you want to be playing games, you want to be playing football. So if the manager has put you in a position where he thinks it is beneficial for the team and for yourself, I will play there no matter what,” the English-Ghanaian winger shared.



He added, “I am very humble to play in a position he tells me to play. I just try to give it my best every game. It doesn’t matter where he plays me, I will still give it my best.”



After lifting the Club World Cup with Chelsea, the young forward has added to his enviable accolades that already include a Europa League and Uefa Champions League medal.



