I’m always ready to give my best for the Black Stars – Tariq Lamptey

Sports News of Sunday, 27 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Tariq Lamptey has disclosed that he feels blessed to be part of the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to the Brighton & Hove Albion defender, he is always ready to give his best to the Ghana national team whenever his services are needed.



“I don’t think you can just pick one. We are blessed to be in the position that we are in. For me especially, it’s my first experience at the World Cup, I am just trying to soak everything and when its time, give my best for the team on the pitch,” Tariq Lamptey shared.



The versatile defender was a second-half substitute for Ghana last Thursday when the Black Stars kick off their campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



In a game against Portugal, Ghana, unfortunately, lost 3-2 at the end of the 90 minutes.



Tariq Lamptey and his Black Stars teammates are now hoping to beat South Korea on Monday to increase their chances of progressing to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.