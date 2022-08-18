I'm also a dangerous boxer, like any title holder - Isaac Dogboe

Sports News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s former world champion, Isaac Dogboe, has disclosed that he is not afraid of any boxer in his ranks because he is as dangerous as any of the world title holders.



Isaac Dogboe, who is now close to becoming a world title champion, indicated that though many have tagged boxers in his division as very tough and dangerous, the boxer believes he is as good as his opponents.



Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, August 18, the boxer said, “sometimes it takes a monster to tame a monster, so all these things that people say that they are dangerous, maybe I might be dangerous too, but I don’t look it.



“People say I’m too powerful in Super Bantamweight division but its truly challenging to get your own way because everyone is a shark. Everybody knows what they are about so they put in the work in that discipline.



“We are all up there and sometimes they say two kings cannot live under one roof and in boxing there is a similar thing, there are many kings out there and everybody wants to be at the top, so it happens like that,” he stated.



Isaac Dogboe defeated Joet Gonzalez via a split decision in a close contest to secure a second chance at the world featherweight championship.



Dogboe, who became a world champion at age 23, is at a crossroads of choosing to fight for a WBC, WBO or an IBF world title in his next bout, which could come off later this year or early 2023.







The Ghanaian boxer could likely come up against Emanuel Navarette, who is the WBO champion, in a 3rd bout or either face WBC title holder Rey Vargas or IBF champion Josh Warrington for a world title bout.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:







JNA/BOG