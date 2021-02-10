Sports News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

I’m a huge fan of African football – Brazil legend Cafu

Legendary Brazilian footballer Cafu has revealed that he is a huge fan of African football.



According to the football icon, the African continent has produced football talents who have impressed him over the years.



Speaking during a roundtable discussion on preparations on the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cafu said he anticipates African countries to impress at the football festival but will have to wait after the qualifiers to pick out which country will go farthest.



He noted that talents abound on the continent and he has been an admirer of African football.



“All of the countries are good but we have to wait to see which country will qualify. I’m a fan of African football, they have great talents but we have to wait to see how they will fare in the qualifiers”,



So far no African country has gone beyond the quarter-final stage of the World Cup.



Only Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana have made it to the last 8 with the Black Stars reaching that height at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



Ghana was within touch distance of reaching the last four but Gyan’s last-minute penalty hit the crossbar after beating Uruguayan goalkeeper Muslera.



