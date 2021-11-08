‘I’m a fire service officer’ - Ghana’s dancing referee Somo reveals

Sports News of Monday, 8 November 2021

• Referee Some says he also doubles as a fire service officer



• He says dancing at match venues is his way of entertaining spectators at match venues



• Somo is a community referee in Bukom, a suburb of Accra



Ghanaian dancing community referee, Alexander Cofie, also known as referee Somo, has revealed that he is a full-time fire service officer.



Referee Somo has been the most talked-about Ghanaian referee on social media in the past few weeks after videos of him dancing at match venues went viral.



The Bukom community referee has been seen on several occasions dancing to entertain the crowd at halftime at the various match venues where he officiates and at the close of games.



He stated in an interview with TV3 that he chose to dance at the match venue after games because the spectators especially those from the losing side often looked sad after games.



“I dance to entertain spectators because they looked bored so it's my own way of entertaining them by dancing. I have been dancing for a while and before I officiate games, I like to make jokes to create atmosphere especially at halftime when there is no goal,”

he said.

But in another interview with PulseGhana, he revealed that he does the refereeing as a part-time job as he is a full-time fire service officer.



“I’m a Ghana National Fire Service personnel [sic],” he said when asked about what he does outside of football.







