I’m a dribbler like Neymar, Mbappe – Ghanaian teenager Nico Williams declares

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Spain-born forward of Ghanaian descent, Nico Williams says he sees himself as similar to top footballers Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jnr.



According to the talented teenager, unlike his brother Inaki Williams who is a powerful forward with a lot of speed, his quality is dribbling.



“My sibling is more physical. He has a ton of speed. I’m a dribbler like Neymar, Dembele, and Mbappe,” Nico Williams said in a recent interview.



This summer, Nico Williams has been linked with a possible move to English Premier League club Liverpool.



Ahead of the start of the 2022/23 Spanish La Liga campaign, he is now being tipped to stay at Athletic Bilbao.



Sources say while a move may not happen this summer, it is likely Nico Williams will play in England next season.



The 20-year-old is a target of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and could join his brother Inaki Williams to represent the Black Stars.



