I love you - Shatta Wale reacts to Felix-Afena Gyan’s entry song at AS Roma’s introductory ceremony

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has reacted to Felix Afena-Gyan’s captivating entrance at the Stadio Olimpico during the official introductory ceremony of AS Roma players for the 2022-23 season to fans.



Afena-Gyan walked out of the dugout to the tune of Shatta Wale’s ‘On God’ track while appreciating fans at the ceremony.



The Black Stars striker’s walk towards the center of the pitch was interspersed with some dance moves and trying to murmur the lyrics of ‘On God’.



The video of Afena-Gyan’s entry at AS Roma’s official introductory ceremony has gone viral on social media with football fans reacting wild to the video.



Reacting to the video of Afena-Gyan using his song for his walk-in, Shatta Wale complimented the AS Roma player and urged him to work harder.



“I see you! Keep the hard work, whilst you jam to my songs, I love you ok,” the Dancehall musician said.



The introduction ceremony was done as a precursor to a charity match which was played in front of over 60,000 fans between AS Roma and Ukraine club, Shakhtar Donetsk – a match they eventually lost by five goals to nil.



Afena–Gyan played a part of the game when he was substituted in the 80th minute.





Top Striker , @ohenegyanfelix9 , I see you!

Keep the hard work , whilst you jam to my songs , I love you ok ???? ????#OnGod ???? pic.twitter.com/rKCLWRfss1 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 8, 2022

