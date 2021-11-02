I love playing against Hearts of Oak – Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu says he loves playing against Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak considering.



The reigning Ghana Premier League champions were a pale shadow of themselves as they were held to a 0-0 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Speaking after the game, the former Asante Kotoko gaffer disclosed Hearts of Oak is a team he knows well and loves playing against them.



“Hearts of Oak is a team I love so much playing them but I know the team very well because of my background I just know too well”



“Anytime I have a group of players I tell them one thing, don’t go and try to be the hero of the day, just go and play normal football and make sure you concentrate full time” he said.



Maxwell Konadu will hope to make impact with the Royals this campaign after a torrid 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.