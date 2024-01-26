I love my country; will always be ready to give my best whenever I’m invited – Daniel Amartey

Sports News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Ghana defender, Daniel Amartey has assured that he is committed to serving his country by giving his best to the Black Stars whenever he is invited.



The centre-back was part of Ghana’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



Unfortunately, the Black Stars have crashed out of the 2023 AFCON at the end of the group stage.



For a player who did not start any of the three games for Ghana, Daniel Amartey says that is no problem for him.



He insists that he wants the best for his country and will also be ready to help the Black Stars in any capacity.



Speaking to Happy FM, the former Leicester City man issued an apology to Ghanaians and expressed appreciation for the support during the group stage games at the 2023 AFCON.



“I love Ghana and whenever I am invited, I will come and play. We thank Ghanaians for supporting us. We are sorry things didn’t go as we wanted. All we can say is we thank them for supporting us,” Daniel Amartey said.