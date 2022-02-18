I lost appetite for football after Asamoah Gyan's penalty miss against Uruguay - Twum Boafo

Sports News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asamoah Gyan misses extra time penalty as Uruguay eliminate Ghana



Ghana make World Cup history with win over USA



Twum Boafo argues Ghana's 2014 squad was better than that of 2010



Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Free Zones, Board, Kwadwo Twum Boafo has revealed that Ghana's painful exit from the World Cup in 2010 made him lose interest in football for seven years.



Twum Boafo said he could not speak in a long while after Asamoah Gyan missed the chance to make Ghana the first African country to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup.





Speaking on Metro TV, the National Democratic Congress(NDC) member narrated the traumatic moment he went through at the soccer city stadium.



"We’ve gone to many tournaments, I lost appetite for football the day Asamoah Gyan missed penalty. For about seven years, I never watched a football match. It was so trau-matic for me, I did not speak until I got to Accra. I didn’t say a word and I was with my brother. So he kept asking me ‘are you okay?’ I didn’t say a word from the stadium to Ac-cra, I didn’t speak," he said



”Because I knew that we had lost the biggest opportunity and I knew that team wouldn’t be able to repeat what they did in 2010. Because you know football, you take the moment. If you don’t take the moment, it doesn’t come back again. Arguably, even some of the players have said it that our team was better in 2014 than 2010 but they didn’t do well. If you want to know how good that team was go and watch the match they played against Germany," He concluded.



Ghana qualified to the quarter finals after beating United States 2-1 in the round of 16.



Kevin Prince Boateng gave Ghana an early lead but a second half equaliser by Landon Donovan sent the game into extra time.



Asamoah Gyan restored the lead in the first half of the extra time and this time the Black Stars held to make history.



Ghana became the third African Country to qualify for the World Cup quarter-finals.