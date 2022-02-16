I’ll save Sharks from relegation – Kobina Amissah

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Head Coach of Elmina Sharks, Kobina Amissah, has vowed to rescue the club from the throes of Ghana Premier League (GPL) relegation at the end of the competition.



Sharks currently lie bottom of the league table with 11 points from 17 games.



That position, he believes, was something that can change in the second half of the league.



Sharks joined the top flight in the 2016/17 season under Amissah who told the media in a post-match interview on Sunday that achieving the target was a difficult task but he accepted the role to prove a point over his competence.



“My critics say coach Amissah cannot coach in the Ghana Premier League and that he is made for the Division One League (DOL). I want to use this task to prove a point that I have a License A and am fully capable at the top stages.”



According to him, his hope was to return the team to winning ways by building a winning mentality in the players.



“Clearly, you can see their (players) confidence is down as a result of the constant poor results. This is something we as a team will work on to bring the team back to winning ways. They have been firing blank for far too long. We’ll return to the path required.”



He said for the month that he has been with the team, a few lapses have been identified and was poised to address those weaknesses to change the fortunes of the team.



“I don’t think they deserve to be where they are now because, despite the seemingly poor performances, they have been playing some good football. We played well against some of the finest sides in the season recently but were unlucky to have the result against us,” he said.



“I have also seen a mix-up in player positions. I would do a few adjustments to align with my philosophy. I believe in the second round, certain players would be moved into different positions to be more effective.”



He said he analyzed the situation before the decision to join the team and would surely turn their fortunes around.