I'll play at the AFCON - Inaki Williams assures Ghanaians

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams has assured that he will avail himself to play for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.



Inaki announced his nationality switch in July 2022, after Ghana had qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Some Ghanaians opined that the Spanish-born will join the list of Ghanaians born abroad who played for Ghana at the World Cup but refused to represent the country during the AFCON tournament.



However, the 29-year-old in an interview with the BBC said playing at the AFCON is part of his decision to make the switch.



"I will be available for the Nations Cup, that’s why I made the choice," he said as quoted by BBC Sport Africa.



"We valued that the next editions will be in the winter, but at the end of the day, many European clubs lose their best players," he added.



The Athletic Bilbao forward continued that he feels loved in Ghana and will try to repay the affection he has received.



"Representing the country my parents are from and the country where I feel very loved, I will try to give everything for Ghana."



Inaki Williams could make his Black Stars debut in the next international break in September.





EE/KPE