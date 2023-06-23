I’ll choose Ghana if there is an opportunity – German-born Reagy Ofosu Baah reveals

Sports News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Germany-born Ghanaian winger Reagy Ofosu Baah has declared his readiness to represent Ghana when the opportunity avails itself.



According to the former Hamburg man, he won’t give it a second thought that he would choose to play for his motherland, Ghana.



Despite his recent stint with Saudi Arabian club Ohod Al-Medina in the second half of the 2022/23 season, Baah Ofosu remains devoted to the idea of wearing the Ghana national team jersey and representing the four-time AFCON winners..



"If there is any opportunity to choose between Ghana and Germany, I would opt to represent my motherland," he told Asempa FM.



During his time with Ohod Al-Medina, Baah Ofosu showcased his skills by contributing one goal and three assists in the league. He impressively completed 134 dribbles in the Saudi second-tier league.



The Hamburg born has journeyed across Europe, having played for clubs including FC Ingolstadt 04, Chemnitzer FC, Spartak Trnava, and Bursaspor, Ionikos, Botosani, Haladas among others.



