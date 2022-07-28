I’ll bring out the best in Hearts players – Club’s new physical coach

Sports News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Newly-appointed physical trainer of Hearts of Oak, Enoch ‘Jordan’ Daitey, has said the fitness level of the players would take a different turn under his tenure.



Daitey becomes the newest addition to the technical team ahead of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season, replacing W.O. Tandoh on a permanent basis.



The signing by Hearts signals their intentions of getting players in good shape to wrestle the GPL title from the hands of bitter rivals, Asante Kotoko, and also prepare for the continental challenge ahead.



Speaking to the Times Sports, Mr Daitey – who is a Certified Football Coach, described his new role as a task that required extra work to build on one’s fitness.



According to him, he is ready to bring out the best in the players as his priority is to see the club win the title and have a successful campaign in the CAF Confederations Cup.



“As the club begins preparations for the new season, we need to put in extra work to challenge for the title. It can’t be achieved on a silver platter. We can only make a mark should we put up a consistent display and play as a unit,” he said.



Daitey said “It will be one of my biggest achievements to see the club chop success at the end of the season because I played an integral role,” he added.



Having been in the fitness coaching business for about eight years, the former Assistant Coach of Ghana Division One League club, Tema Youth, was impressed with his first assignment – saying the players showed readiness and knew what lay ahead of them.



“They showed great enthusiasm because they knew how vital their fitness play in their career. Some were not surprised because they knew my abilities.”



Daitey had previously worked with Hearts in 2021 upon the return of Serbian gaffer Kosta Papić but left his role when Papić was sacked.



The one-time basketball player also doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jordan Fitness, based in Tema where he works with several local and foreign-based Ghanaian footballers including Joseph Attamah Larweh, Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, Mubarak Wakaso, Gideon Mensah, Solomon Mensah, and Benjamin Tetteh among others.