I'll bounce Justice Blay back to fitness like I did for Gladson Awako - Totti Laryea

Popular Ghanaian physical trainer and CEO of Train Like A Pro GH, Totti Laryea, has revealed his intentions of helping Medeama SC midfielder Justice Blay to bounce back to his fitness as he did for Hearts of Oak's player Gladson Awako.



Justice Blay suffered a savage tackle from Legon Cities FC defender Joseph Adjei during a Ghana Premier League match clash in Tarkwa in April this year.



The Ghana international broke his right leg and had to be stretchered off in the first half of the match.



The hard-tackling midfielder had to be rushed to the hospital after his side had taken the lead 1-0 at Akon Park. Joseph Adjei was sent off with a straight red card.



After missing some important matches, the sensational player has begun his recovery and is currently with his team, Medeama, where preparations continue to start the new season.



The 28-year-old player who is working on his fitness has gained weight and therefore needs to work on his fitness before the new season begins.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Ashaiman TV, Totti Laryea revealed his intentions of helping the Kotoko top-most target fully gain his fitness as he did for Gladson Awako.



According to the CEO of the train like a Pro Gh, "I recently read something about Justice Blay in the media that he has been injured ...I really want to work with him...I want to train him as the others in order for him to bounce back to fitness".



Known in real life as Francis Totti Laryea, Totti Laryea became a professional physical trainer in 2015. The 26-year-old well-versed physical trainer has helped local and international players like Gladson Awako(Hearts Of Oak), Clifford Aboagye (Mexico), Edmund Arko Mensah(FC Honka, Finland)Prince Arthur,(Tudu Mighty Jet), Bernard Arthur, Felix Akorlor(Techiman Eleven Wonders), and Abednego Tetteh (Hearts of Oak) to regain their fitness.



