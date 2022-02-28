I let the team down - Dennis Korsah takes blame for Hearts' draw with Legon Cities

Sports News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak defender, Dennis Korsah has admitted he let his teammates down in the club's one-all draw against Legon Cities on Saturday, February 26, 2022.



The former Ebusua Dwarfs captain has beat himself up after his poor defending led to a late equalizer by Cities.



Despite criticizing himself for the goal, the left-back is optimistic that the team will correct the wrong in their subsequent games.



"I’m very disappointed, me causing the team at this crucial moment and at this very point. I’m disappointed for letting the whole team down. So we will pick it up from there and then work on ourselves and bounce back again," he said.



Hearts of Oak took a first-half lead after Issac Mensah perfectly connected Sulley Muntari's corner.



However, the defending champions could not amass the maximum points as Osman Amadu scored the leveller in additional time.



Denis Korsah bar the mistake had an outstanding game and therefore won the man-of-the-match award. His second on a trot.



Korsah joined Hearts of Oak in the January transfer window and has since featured in three games for the Phobians.