I left Medeama SC with pains - Hearts of Oak gaffer Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Coach Samuel Boadu has revealed he left Medeama SC with pains and not because of money.



The 36-year-old ended his three years stay with the Yellow and Mauve ahead of the second half of the season.



Boadu was named as the new head coach of Hearts of Oak, replacing Kosta Papic on a three-year deal.



The enterprising gaffer despite getting close to the league title twice before it was cancelled, Boadu has said he left the club out of pain and blamed it on some people in the team.



“I left Medeama with pains, not because of the money I was going to get at Hearts of Oak," he told Kumasi based Light FM.



“Moses Parker and his wife are really good people. Whatever happened after I left Medeama, I don’t blame Moses at all because I know it’s some people behind who pushed it to this extent.



After Boadu’s exit, Medeama reported him to the Ghana Football Association for breach of contract and he was later asked to compensate the club.



“Moses has every right to demand whatever compensation because of the way I left.



“But there was a problem and it had nothing to do with the owner, his wife Essilfie [CEO], or Cudjoe.



“Those who are the problems of Medeama know themselves.”



“I am not the one to tell who or tell him what to do. All I can say is that he must be observant,” he advised.



Samuel Boadu has steered the Phobians to end their 12 years trophy drought in his first season at the club. The Phobians will represent Ghana in the 2021/22 Caf Champions League next season.



Hearts of Oak will wrap up their season with an away game against WAFA at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope on Sunday.