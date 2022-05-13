I left Enyimba because they were fixing matches - Fatau Dauda

Sports News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Enyimba and Black Stars defender Fatau Dauda says that he departed Nigerian side Enyimba SC due to the club's involvement in fixing matches.



Fatau Dauda played for the Nigerian giants between 2016-2019 before leaving the club .



Betting and match fixing allegations has become very prominent in most leagues on the African continent.



This is because most players, team officials are not paid or not paid well and rely these nefarious activities like match fixing to survive.



Speaking on Angel TV, the former Ashantigold and Legon Cities shot stopper shockingly disclosed he departed Enyimba FC because some of the players in the team were betting on their games.



“There’s one particular reason why I finally decided to leave Enyimba FC. It’s all because of betting. Betting can completely destroy football”



“You know Nigeria is a big country. Sometimes, we can be on the road for two days traveling for an away game. We will go and lose a game but when we come on the bus, you’ll see some players happy”



“You’ll see some players pressing their phones, checking score lines of other league games. I later got to find out from one of our guys that some of the players in the team were betting on our matches”



“They were fixing the games. It was shocking. It was the reason I decided to leave because I can’t be part of this and it was a waste of time playing in games when some people have already planned the outcome” he said.



He last played for Legon Cities and was capped 26 times by Ghana.