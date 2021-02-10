Sports News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

I learnt how to play football in Europe - Enoch Andoh

Former King Faisal Babes player, Enoch Andoh says most Ghanaian players learn more on how to play the game when they travel to play abroad.



Enoch Andoh who was one of the best players in the local scene before his move to Portuguese giants FC Porto said he learnt a lot when he got to Europe.



Speaking in an interview with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy FM’s Special Program, Where Are They? on his advice to the youth who want to travel abroad he said, “If you get the chance to travel at that early age it enlightens you a lot.



“When I travelled, I learnt a lot especially when I went to FC Porto. In Ghana, we just play the game and enjoy ourselves. But when you go to Europe you are taught how to play the game. The techniques and science in football”.



Andoh also opened up on his time in the Ghana Premier League with King Faisal and the national U-17 team.



“From there I joined Corners Babes before I joined King Faisal Babes. I remember we went to the North for games during the colt’s days and I was picked to join the U17 national team”.



“I was eventually dropped from the squad going to the AFCON hence Alhaji Grusah made me join King Faisal. Playing in the Ghana Premier League was a bit difficult for me even though it was my dream to play in the league”, he added.







Enoch Andoh currently lives in the United Kingdom where he plays for an English side in the lower division.