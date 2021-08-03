I learnt a lot from Didi Dramani – Coach Michael Osei

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei has heaped praise on coach Didi Dramani for playing a pivotal role in his coaching career.



The 49-year-old ended his spell with Asante Kotoko four years ago after rising from an assistant to head coach at the club.



He won back-to-back Ghana Premier League titles serving as assistant to Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.



In an interview with Angel TV, Michael Osei disclosed he learnt a lot from Didi Dramani during their spell with the Kumasi-based club.



“When I came to Kotoko, I was an assistant coach to Didi Dramani and he is a guy I learnt a lot from him; in fact, he is a very good coach,” he said.



Michael Osei is currently the head coach of Division One League outfit Star Madrid.