Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

I learnt a lot from Didi Dramani – Coach Michael Osei

Former Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei has heaped praise on coach Didi Dramani for playing a pivotal role in his coaching career.

The 49-year-old ended his spell with Asante Kotoko four years ago after rising from an assistant to head coach at the club.

He won back-to-back Ghana Premier League titles serving as assistant to Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

In an interview with Angel TV, Michael Osei disclosed he learnt a lot from Didi Dramani during their spell with the Kumasi-based club.

“When I came to Kotoko, I was an assistant coach to Didi Dramani and he is a guy I learnt a lot from him; in fact, he is a very good coach,” he said.

Michael Osei is currently the head coach of Division One League outfit Star Madrid.