I know the strength and weakness of every Medeama player – Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has revealed he analysed the strengths and weaknesses of every Medeama player heading into the MTN FA Cup semi-final clash on Sunday night.



The Phobians ran riot over the Mauves and Yellow after Benjamin Afutu, Isaac Mensah and Daniel Afriyie scored three unanswered goals against a possessive Medeama side at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



“Medeama is a very good team. I know the Medeama players. I know their strengths and weaknesses because the team there right now I worked on the team,” he told Peace FM reporters in the post-match interview.



Boadu had earlier led Hearts to beat Medeama 2-0 in the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He was the head coach of Medeama until he resigned in March 2021 to take over the reigns at Hearts of Oak where he has secured the Ghana Premier League title for the club. The 2020/21 league title becomes the first time Hearts has won a major title in 11 years.



