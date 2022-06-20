I knew we will beat Hearts of Oak - RTU coach

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

RTU beat Hearts of Oak to escape relegation



Hearts of Oak end 2021/2022 season outside top four



WAFA, Wonders and Sharks relegated from GPL



Head coach of Real Tamale United (RTU), Shaibu Ibrahim, has claimed that he knew they will beat Accra Hearts of Oak after seeing the lineup of the Phobias.



RTU on Sunday, June 14, 2022, secured their place in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League after beating Hearts of Oak 4-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



In a match where people suspect foul play and a match of convenience, Shaibu Ibrahim has said that he won the game because of his tactical superiority on the day.



“Right after seeing Hearts of Oak’s lineup, I knew we were going to win the game. I just displayed a three-back formation and played high wingers, and two players behind our strikers and that was the trick," Shaibu Ibrahim told the press at his post-match interview.



Real Tamale United survived the relegation after finishing 15th on the league table while Techiman Eleven Wonders, WAFA, and Elimination Sharks were relegation.



Accra Hearts of Oak on the other hand finished 6th on the league table with 48 points.