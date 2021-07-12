'I knew my team was capable of delivering the title' - Hearts coach

Sports News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: GNA

Samuel Boadu, Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, says the telepathy among his players did the magic for the team as they emerged champions of 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL).



Hearts won the league with a game to spare as they are now four points clear of their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko and are into the quarter-finals of this year's MTN FA Cup.



According to the gaffer, he made that bold move from Medeama to Hearts because he knew they had some good and young players who were eager to do something for the club.



"I took a bold decision from moving from Medeama to Hearts especially at a time where Hearts were placed seventh in the league but in life, you need to take risks and I knew what I had in me and I knew how to make these boys deliver.



"From day one when I stepped onto the training field for Hearts, I knew the team had good players who were young and I could help psyche them and develop their technique.



"Fortunately for me, they adapted to my philosophy very easily, so I knew we would take the cup this season for Hearts, I just needed to put in extra work because I always want to make records for myself as a young coach," he said.



Additionally, Boadu said despite not getting the three points against Liberty Professional, the point secured ensured they won the league and was excited about breaking the long trophy drought



"We couldn't get the victory momentum as we played 1-1 with Liberty Professionals and it wasn't an easy match even though the one-point help pushed us to win the league," he said.



When asked how he was going to approach his last game against WAFA, Boadu said they were going to approach the game with the seriousness it deserves and they look to do the double over the Academy Boys having thumped them 4-0 in the first round.