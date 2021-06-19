I knew I wanted to stay - Majeed Ashimeru after signing permanent deal with Anderlecht

Sports News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has expressed delight in inking a permanent deal with Belgium giants RSC Anderlecht.



The 23-year-old signed a four-year deal with the Jupiler Pro League side after excelling on a six-month loan from Red Bull Salzburg.



Ashimeru has promised to give his best to the Purple and White as preparations for the upcoming season begin next month.



"I knew I wanted a stay immediately I stepped foot here and R.S.C Anderlecht has made this possible," he posted on Social Media after signing the contract.



"I am very thankful to the top hierarchy through to the fans for all the support and I promise to protect and fight for the badge all through, together with my colleagues," he added.



"I’m home and I will deliver 100%. RSC Anderlecht."



Whiles on loan, the ex-WAFA player made 12 appearances, scoring twice despite early struggles to settle due to COVID-19.



Sporting Director of the Belgium outfit, Peter Verbeke is happy the club was able to tie the Ghanaian down on a deal that will keep him at Anderlecht until 2025.



"Despite a difficult integration due to Covid and an injury, Majeed has shown in his best moments what he can teach us. He has an excellent vista and passing, coupled with speed and infiltration ability, interesting qualities to give our midfield a little extra bring the following seasons," said Peter Verbeke.



Ashimeru moved from Ghana Premier League side WAFA SC to Salzburg in August 2017 and has spent loan spells at Austria Lustenau, Wolfsberger AC, and FC St. Gallen.