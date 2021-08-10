I kept asking God why the league gets truncated when my team was leeading GPL table - Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has opened up on the truncated Ghana Premier League campaigns.



The 35-year-old during his spell with Medeama came close to winning the domestic top-flight on two occasions but was unable to win it due to the Anas expose and the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking to Pure FM, Samuel Boadu who guided Hearts of Oak to clinch their first league title in 11-years said he kept asking questions why the league always gets truncated while on course to win it.



“I kept asking God why always get truncated when I was on course to win the league. I prayed the last one with Hearts of Oak wouldn’t get cancelled” he said.



The enterprising coach has written his name into the record books of Hearts of Oak, winning both the league and MTN FA Cup titles respectively.



