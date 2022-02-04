I joined Hearts of Oak because of my son – Sulley Muntari

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari has revealed that his decision to join Accra Hearts of Oak was inspired by his six-year-old son, Jamal Kruise Muntari.



Sulley Muntari joined the Ghana Premier League giants on a 1-year contract which will see him at the club for the rest of the season.



The former AC Milan player returns to the domestic league after 21 years after he left Liberty Professionals.



In his first interview for Hearts of Oak, the UEFA Champions League winner stated that he was persuaded by his son to play for the Phobians despite having a long-standing relationship with them.



“Decision to play now is my son but the decision to play for Hearts of Oak was easy. I live here in Accra and before I came down for holidays, I train with Hearts of Oak. I met Dr Tamakloe, the President himself, Afede and a few of his friends. Some of the players too, I’ve met them.”



“It wasn’t a hard decision to make but the push was my son who asked me to start playing because he wants to come to the stadium and watch me play and I said ‘okay’.”



“Since the friendship with Hearts was there long before, it was easy, very easy for me to choose,” Muntari said in an interview with Hearts’ media.



The 38-year-old midfielder could make his debut for Hearts of Oak in their GaMashie derby against rivals Great Olympics on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.