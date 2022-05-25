I hope we win the title this time - Coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Joe Nana Adarkwah says he expects to end the long wait for a silverware on Saturday. The Techiman based club face old foe Hasaacas Ladies in the final of the 2021/22 Women’s Premier League at the Accra Sports stadium.



The mouthwatering fixture – a repeat of last season’s final promises to be a fierce encounter with both sides looking for an opportunity to play in the CAF Women’s Champions League.



Head coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Joe Nana Adarkwah has been speaking to us ahead of the match.



‘‘We are excited about getting the nod for yet another final to meeting Hasaacas Ladies again and even in the FA Cup final. Happenings of last season are past and gone and even with this new season, both teams have lost some key players who participated in the previous final’’ he said.



‘‘I am highly optimistic that this season will be too close and a tight contest between us. I also believe we (the two coaches) will be at war tactically and whoever establishes supremacy will be on the winning side’’.



‘‘On the field of play, am looking forward to players of both sides exhibiting tactical discipline and also adhering to instructions which I believe will ultimately enhance the game’’.



‘Again, I am hoping Ampem Darkoa wins this tie because it is not beyond us and was possible in the 2016 season. My players will be prepped so they do not repeat the mistakes of last season’’.



The Women's Premier League final between Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies is slated for the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 3:00pm prompt.