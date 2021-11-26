You are here: HomeSports2021 11 26Article 1409989

Sports News of Friday, 26 November 2021

I hope to return to action next year - Asamoah Gyan

Legendary former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says he expects to return to action very soon after departing Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.

Gyan is currently unattached after leaving the ambitious Ghana Premier League season after the end of the 2020/2021 season.

The former Sunderland ace joined Legon Cities last season to much fun fare but barely played for the Accra based side due to injuries and poor form.

Ghana's top scorer with 51 goals says he has plans of returning to football action next year with a new team.

“I’m currently in the house, planning to make a return to active football. I’m concentrating on my body because I have gained weight. I’m working on my body to be able to return in January.” He said.

The 36 year old Ghanaian striker has played for a lot of clubs including Sunderland, Udinese, Rennes, Al Ain, Shangai SIPG among others before returning home this season with Legon Cities.

