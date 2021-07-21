You are here: HomeSports2021 07 21Article 1314235

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

I hope to play in the English Premier League - WAFA talisman Augustine Boakye

Ghanaian midfielder, Augustine Boakye hopes to play in the English Premier League in the future.

The WAFA star was rated as one of the best players in the just-ended Ghana Premier League campaign, amassing 12 assists in the 28 matches he featured for the club.

He also scooped several man-of-the-match awards in the process.

His outstanding performance has earned him a move to Austrian Bundesliga outfit Wolfsberger AC and will continue his career in Europe in the 2021/22 season.

Speaking to Angel TV, he disclosed that his target is to play in the English Premier League before he will hang up his boots.

“Every young player wants to play in the English Premier League which to me, is the best league in the world, so I am hoping to play in the Premier League in the future,” he said.

The 20-year-old is expected to travel to join his new outfit in Austria ahead of the commencement of the 2021/22 season.

