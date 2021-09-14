‘I hope next coach will be respected by players’ - Gabby reacts to CK Akonnor's dismissal

• Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has wished the next Black Stars coach well



• He claims CK Akonnor didn’t enjoy the respect of his players



• The NPP stalwart was against the calls for CK Akonnor to be sacked



A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has reacted to the dismissal of the Black Stars coach with a cryptic message.



Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor and his two assistants, David Duncan, and Patrick Greveraars were on Monday, September 13, 2021, fired by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.



C. K. Akonnor’s contract was terminated after the Executive Council of the GFA received their technical report and that of the Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.



But Gabby who was initially against the sacking of coach Charles Akonnor has implied that the former Black Stars captain didn’t “enjoy the respect” of players and management of the national team.



He is there hoping that his successor will be able to qualify Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



“GFA parts ways with Charles Akonnor and Assistants - May the next coach enjoy the respect of players and management, work with confidence and authority and make the Black Stars shine to Qatar and beyond,” Gabby posted on his Twitter page.



Meanwhile, GFA Vice President, Mark Addo, and Executive Council Members Dr. Randy Abbey and Alhaji Salifu Zida have been tasked to find the next coach for the Black Stars in the next 72 hours.





