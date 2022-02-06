‘I hope Senegal halts Egyptian dominance’ – Ablakwa against Egypt AFCON victory

Sports News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Egypt meets Senegal in the finals



If Egypt wins, it will be their 8th trophy



The MP is supporting Senegal to win



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu, is against the Pharaohs of Egypt emerging as the winners of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals which comes off on Sunday, February 6, 2022.



He wishes the game will go in favour of Senegal because it will be their first-ever AFCON Cup and also ensure that the Egyptian national team does not add another trophy to what they already have.



The Pharaohs, when they win today’s game will be having their eighth AFCON trophy, something, the MP feels is not “exactly nice” because their “in-laws” the Black Stars has four AFCON trophies.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a Facebook post wrote, “I hope Senegal halts the Egyptian dominance on Sunday — 8 trophies when Ghana is still at 4 wouldn’t be exactly nice, especially taking into consideration our historical ties as the home of our very first First Lady, Fathia Nkrumah.”



The MP further lauded Cameroon for hosting the tournament. Although lives were lost as a result of a stampede, he stated that the host nation has made Africa proud with its effort.



“You’ve got to feel for host nation Cameroon. They invested so much and made Africa proud with their impressive organization of the tournament despite the glitch of that stampede which tragically claimed some 8 lives,” Ablakwa said.



The Pharaohs will be meeting The Lions of Teranga in the final of the ongoing 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.



Egypt beat Cameroon to advance to the finale while Burkina Faso also lost to Senegal.



Meanwhile, the host nation, Cameroon, showed character to claim the third place in an absorbing match against the Stallions of Burkina Faso at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé.



Experienced Ambroise Oyongo scored the decisive penalty to win it after Ibrahim Blati Toure his spot for Kamou Malo's side.



The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and Stallions of Burkina Faso came into the match after losing their semi-final matches and they showed zeal to fight for the bronze medal.



