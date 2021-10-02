I hope Milovan uses Issahaku unlike C.K. Akonnor – Gargo

Sports News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ex-Ghana player, Mohammed Gargo hopes that Black Stars Head Coach Milovan Rajevac will hand CAF U20 Best player, Issahaku Fatawu his senior national team debut.



The 20-year-old attacker was given his first Black Stars call-up by former head coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor but failed to get minutes on the pitch.



Gargo, who coaches the most valuable U-20 player at Division one side Steadfast United is praying ‘Coach Milo’ will finally get to use the promising youngster, who is part of the 32-man squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers double-header against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.



“I’m just hopeful that this time around Milovan Rajevac would see his potential and make use of him,” Gargo stated on Class 91.3FM.



“That is what Charles Kwabla Akonnor couldn’t do.”



“Because I was not once, not twice disappointed for not seeing him being given the chance to do something for the Black Stars, or to showcase who he is or what he has for the country.



“And the reason he has been called several [times] and not been used,” Gargo bemoaned.



He said: “The last time we played in South Africa, he was seated up there and we had almost like three/four substitutions without him coming in.”



“All those who came in, I could see Fatawu being ahead of them in terms of what he can give us because we happen to have so many set chances of returning the game in our favour but the youngster was sitting up there,” Mohamed Gago lamented.



Issahaku Abdul Fatawu plays for Steadfast FC as an attacking midfielder.



He made six appearances for the Black Satellites, scoring two goals in the group stages to help his side win the Afcon title for the fourth time in its history.



Issahaku also represented the Black Starlets and served as captain of the national under-17 team in 2020, during the 2021 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations qualifiers.



On that occasion, he was also adjudged as the Best Player of the Tournament.